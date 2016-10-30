Get Assist Making Those Itinerary This Year

Traveling is something a lot of people would love to accomplish as much as they can, one of the best ways to do that is to learn how to efficiently travel. When you learn how to travel efficiently you learn how to save money and time, so take some time to read through the tips in this article to see what you can learn.

Do not be afraid to ask your tour guide for their credentials. Many tour guides are often required to carry a permit. Do not be shy about asking to see it. If you are spending your money on their services, it is well within your right to do so.

Avoid crowds and save money by visiting in the off-season. If you want to be able to enjoy your vacation without having to battle a crowd of people everywhere you go, learn when the popular months are for the location and plan your vacation for the less popular time. Be aware, while it can save you money, in some locations you may have to contend with less than ideal weather.

Trust locals over the concierge. Unfortunately, many hotels and their concierge services have agreements with certain businesses to steer guests to them, regardless of whether or not it is in your best interest. Instead, scope out a place that looks like your style and ask other customers for additional recommendations.

Use carry-on luggage. Most airlines now charge extra to check a bag. So, to avoid this cost, try to fit everything into a carry-on bag, if possible. Even if your airline is one of the few that doesn't charge to check a bag, you may still want to avoid checking a bag. In a move to cut costs, many airlines have reduced the number of employees who handle baggage, making for a much longer wait at the baggage claim.

When traveling in foreign countries, beware of police officers who ask for your ID. Make sure you ask them for their ID to prove they're actually a cop. Instead of showing them your real passport, show them a photocopy instead. You don't want to risk a thief running off with your passport.

Make sure to pack your vitamins when you travel and remember that vitamin C is a great energy and immune booster. Taking a vitamin supplement can help you prevent or lessen the effects of jet lag on your body, strengthen your immune system against the multitude of germs you will come into contact with, and generally make you feel better. Clear any supplements with your doctor before taking them if you have underlying health issues.

If you are traveling in a car, bring a roadside geology book with you. They have a variety of maps, mileage logs and geologic primers that will make your trip a little more interesting. They also contain beautiful collections of photographs that will make the scenery around you come to life.

Protect your children when traveling by making sure they are prepared in case they get lost. For older children, arrange a convenient meeting place where your family can regroup if separated. Younger children should carry a card with their name, the names of their parents and a contact number. Additional information regarding medications and allergies is also helpful. Instruct your children to give the card to a police officer if they get lost.

If you are going to travel to another country you will need to get a passport. This can take some time so it is best to prepare in advance. You should be prepared to answer questions, bring in legal documents to prove who you are, and plan to wait a few weeks or more for the passport to be ready for you to travel with.

If you're traveling on a tight schedule, give yourself the advantage of learning the layout of an unfamiliar airport by using your smartphone to download a free application designed to assist travelers. FLYsmart gives you all the information you need on a specific airport, from locating the restroom to checking arrival and departure times.

When traveling to a foreign country, try to learn at least a few words of the language. Knowing how to say simple phrases like "how are you", "may I have the check", or "where is the bathroom" can help tremendously as you navigate throughout your destination. It also helps the locals to see that you are making an effort, which may make them friendlier toward you.

If you're traveling with an infant, remember that it's not necessary to pack every piece of baby equipment. Most hotels will lend you a portable crib if you ask. Almost every restaurant that is child friendly has high chairs available. Packing a million pieces of equipment is heavy and cumbersome. Pack only the essentials and you'll enjoy your trip more.

